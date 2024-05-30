MCD issues preventive measures for fire safety of its buildings

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday said it has issued urgent preventive measures for fire safety of its buildings, in the wake of recent fire incidents in the city.

The civic body said these measures will be adopted in hospitals, dispensaries, schools, community centres, multi-level parking, zonal offices, and other buildings where there are large gatherings.

All the concerned officials have been directed to implement fire safety instructions which include inspection of the fire fighting system, electrical load audit, installation of smoke detectors, fire alarms and automatic water sprinklers, it said.

“The electrical department must regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms. This includes checking the expiry dates of extinguishers, ensuring hydrants are accessible and have adequate water pressure, and that fire alarms are operational and audible throughout the facility,” the MCD said in a communiqué.

The civic body asked to establish a maintenance schedule for all fire safety equipment and added that this should include monthly checks of fire extinguishers, and quarterly tests of fire alarms and hydrants.

It also asked to conduct electrical audits bi-annually to evaluate the building’s power consumption, particularly in high-demand areas like ICUs.

“Use power management systems to monitor electrical loads and prevent overloading. Ensure that multiple high-power devices are not connected to a single circuit,” the MCD said.

It directed for strict adherence to the National Building Code.

“Regularly review and update hospital infrastructure to comply with the latest fire safety standards outlined in the National Building Code 2016. This includes ensuring a proper ventilation system, fire-resistant doors, and emergency lighting in corridors and stairwells,” the civic body said.

Among other measures, it asked to annually renew the fire safety no-objection certificate as per the Fire Safety Rules of the Government of NCT of Delhi. This includes submitting up-to-date fire safety plans and records of equipment maintenance and staff training.

The MCD also asked to implement a continuous training program for all staff on fire prevention, emergency procedures, and the use of fire-fighting equipment.

“Develop comprehensive evacuation plans that include clear, well-marked escape routes, emergency exits free of obstructions and designated safe assembly areas. Plans should be displayed prominently throughout the hospital and in staff training programs. Each hospital has to formulate an SoP to be followed in case of a fire incident,” it said.