Massive traffic jam at Delhi borders as farmers started arriving at Jantar Mantar

Massive traffic jams have been reported at Delhi’s border that connects Noida and Ghaziabad amidst farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ on Monday as they started arriving at Jantar mantar.

To avoid any untoward situation, Delhi Police have tightened the security and put up barricades all over especially at the border area leading to serpentine queues of vehicles.

Traffic snarls were reported at the Ghaziabad, Chilla, Singhu, Faridabad and Tikri borders as almost every vehicle entering the national capital city are being checked.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to avoid the Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to the farmers’ congregation.

#DelhiTrafficAlert In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, #DelhiTrafficPolice requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience. pic.twitter.com/YZ82dP4tbR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2022

The other important roads that can see heavy traffic are Sansad Marg Janpath, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Ashoka Road and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

The call for the mahapanchayat was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against unemployment at the Jantar Mantar.

The farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and many other states are likely to give a memorandum to the President pressing for their demands.