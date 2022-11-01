Massive fire breaks out in Narela factory, 2 dead; several injured

Two people lost their lives while three others were rescued by the fire officials after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi’s Narela industrial area on Tuesday, said fire officials.

“Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway,” stated Delhi Fire Service.

The Delhi Police in a statement said, “The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established.”

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding fire at a building in the area was received at around 9.35 a.m following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

“So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped,” said Garg.

As per officials in Fire department, a rescue operation is underway to locate people suspected to be trapped.

