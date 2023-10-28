Masked men shoot woman dead in Delhi, suspects nabbed

A 24-year-old woman was shot at five times by men wearing masks on Saturday in southeast Delhi. The woman has been confirmed dead. Later the police was able to detain the suspects.

At 9:10 p.m. on Friday, police reported receiving a call at the police control room. The caller stated that his sister had been fatally shot by masked men.

At 10.03 p.m., there was another contact from Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar informing that Pooja Yadav, the victim, had been pronounced dead when they arrived.

Advertisement

“Police found the caller, who proved to be the deceased’s brother. “He revealed that his sister was shot and killed by an unidentified individual at around 8:30 p.m.,” stated Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Southeast.

He went on to say that after he heard the gunshot, he came outside his house and saw someone trying to escape on a motorbike. “As he pursued the accused, the attacker fired two rounds at him and got away. The DCP stated that the motorbike was abandoned at the location.

The cops examined the motorbike and found that it was missing its registration number plate.

“Nevertheless, by tracing the engine, they established that the motorbike belonged to a resident of Jaitpur named Narendra,” according to the officer.

When the police squad went to Narendra’s house later, they found his mother there but not him.

She told them that Rocky, a resident of Basantpur, Faridabad, Haryana, had let Narendra borrow the motorbike that was discovered at the scene.

“After that, the local police went to Rocky’s house, but he had vanished. They did, however, like his older brother Krishan Pradhan, who assisted with the inquiry, the officer stated.

Investigative efforts conducted locally revealed that Krishan Pradhan’s younger brother Rocky was vehemently against Pooja Yadav’s relationship.

“After Rocky was able to obtain a gun, he shot Pooja to death in an attempt to kill her. Pooja was hit by five bullets. The DCP said, “Rocky, who had been eluding capture, has been located and arrested.”

“An inquiry is still underway to determine whether other people were involved in this occurrence. The inquiry is still ongoing, and the deceased’s post-mortem examination has not yet been completed,” the DCP continued.