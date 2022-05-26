Mandatory for Transport Department and DTC officers to travel in public buses

With an objective to encourage the use and adoption of the public transport system and to have a feedback mechanism to improve it further, the Delhi Government has made it mandatory for Group A & B officers of the Transport Department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to undertake at least one journey per week in Delhi’s public buses.

The circular issued for the same by the Transport department today also includes a feedback mechanism by which the officers concerned have to fill in a proforma on various parameters on the quality of service.

Through this initiative, Delhi Government also aims to spread the message that shifting to sustainable public transport is a lifestyle change for the betterment of the health of citizens and the environment.

All these officers have been directed to submit their feedback on buses and public transportation on parameters such as general cleanliness and maintenance of buses, availability of marshals in the bus, the behavior of drier and conductor, observing of bus lane discipline by the driver, stopping of the bus at the designated bus stop, issue of over speeding/dangerous driving/overtaking by the driver and bus availability of time.

The initiative aims to encourage the use of public transportation, decongest traffic and reduce vehicular pollution.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a statement said, “When it comes to improving the public transportation of Delhi, we want to walk the talk. Our officers are excited and committed to developing world-class public transportation infrastructure and participation of the public in the process is crucial.

With transport and DTC officials frequently traveling in our public buses, we would be able to set up a regular feedback mechanism to improve our services. I would request our citizens to meet our officers, tell them what changes they would like to see in the public transportation system, and see your ideas and issues transformed into actions.”

The Delhi government has already developed a world-class modern public transportation infrastructure for its citizens which already has reached an all-time high fleet size of 7200 buses. This also includes 152 fully electric zero-emission buses, 150 of which were added yesterday in a flag-off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from IP Depot. All buses currently plying under the Delhi Public Transportation fleet are equipped with modern features which include increased surveillance through CCTV, Panic buttons and presence of Bus Marshals, live tracking of buses, two-way connection with Command-and-Control Center, and contactless ticketing facilities. Pink passes are also provided to women for free travel on Delhi Public buses.

The Delhi government has been committed to provide a safe, affordable, convenient, and efficient public transport system with the objective to decongest the traffic as well as reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi.