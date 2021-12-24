Man brutally thrashed in Delhi for eloping with girl

A 22-year-old man was brutally thrashed in Delhi by family members of a girl he eloped with without their consent, officials said on Friday.

The man, identified as Raman, 22, claimed that his private parts were chopped off by the accused family.

Sharing details about the incident, Additional DCP (West) Prashant Gautam said a call was received at Rajouri Garden police station from the Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday about a medico-legal case of a man who was admitted in injured condition.

“On further enquiry, it came to notice that the victim Raman and a girl had a love affair and they had eloped to marry each other,” the official said, adding the family of the girl who resides in Sagarpur was furious over the development.

It was learnt that the victim and his girlfriend had allegedly married outside the national capital and the couple returned on Thursday.

“The family got a tip-off about the presence of the couple in the city and they abducted the duo and took them to Sagarpur,” the official said.

At Sagarpur, Raman was beaten mercilessly by the family members of the girl.

Later, the boy claimed that his genitals were also severed during the thrashing.

Police have registered an FIR for abduction and attempt to murder, the official added.