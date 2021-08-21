Man who attempted self-immolation outside Supreme Court succumbs to injuries

A 27-year-old man who had allegedly attempted suicide along with a woman outside the Supreme Court here succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning, police said.

The man had sustained 65 per cent burn injuries, while the 24-year-old woman suffered 85 per cent burns in the self-immolation bid on Monday. Both were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.

The police said the woman is undergoing treatment.

They said she is from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019.

The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years.

Before attempting suicide, the woman, together with the associate, had recorded a Facebook live video, in which she disclosed her identity and alleged that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019.

She had also alleged that some senior police officers and others were supporting the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav had at that time said an inquiry was underway to ascertain the exact reason, but it was suspected she attempted suicide as she feared being farmed in fraud cases by the accused party.

In the live Facebook video, she had claimed that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against her by a local court in UP and that she was summoned by the judge.

In March, the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of her rape case for a fair trial from Allahabad to Delhi on grounds of threat to her life.

Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a case of forgery based on a complaint filed by the accused MP’s brother.