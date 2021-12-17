Mainly clear sky in Delhi, AQI very poor

The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a clear sky on Friday with the minimum and maximum temperature being recorded at 8 degrees and 20 degrees respectively. The relative humidity was 77% at 8:30 am.

In its Thursday forecast, IMD said that due to a disturbance in the west, the maximum temperature this Christmas will be colder with light or moderate rain or snowfall at the western Himalayan region, northwest, and areas of central India.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi continues to settle in the ‘very poor’ category, with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research’s recording the AQI at 339 at 9:30 am.

The level of PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants was recorded ‘very poor’ (171) and ‘poor’ (283) categories, respectively.

“As per the air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and remain in the lower end of very poor category on December 17 and poor category on December 18 and 19. The outlook for the subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to improve significantly and remain in the poor category.”

