LOP writes to LG Baijal to convene a meeting for loudspeakers’ removal

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has written a letter to the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal urging him to convene a meeting of the officers of all the departments concerned in the matter of removal of loudspeakers from religious places in the capital.

The LoP said it is not against any religion nor is it the responsibility of any particular person. “However, the entire administration should work unitedly to ensure that the Supreme Court’s order is implemented,” stated Bidhuri.

Bidhuri said that when BJP leaders wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking the Delhi government to implement this order, he distanced himself saying that this work is to be done by Delhi Police.

Bidhuri said that Delhi Police alone cannot do this work without the help of the administration.

“Therefore, the Lieutenant Governor is requested to convene a high-level meeting in this matter in which the Delhi Police Commissioner, as well as the Chief Secretary of Delhi, should also be called. The responsibility of all the departments should be fixed in the meeting so that this order can be implemented in the given time,” added bidhuri.

The Leader of Opposition has said that the Uttar Pradesh government has already implemented this order.

He has said that along with air pollution, noise pollution is also affecting the health of every citizen very badly and no state government can escape from this responsibility by putting it on others.