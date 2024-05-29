Lightening rain brings Delhi slight respite from scorching heat

The temperature in the national capital further increased on Wednesday with Mungeshpur recording a rise in mercury at 52.9 degrees C, 13 notches above the season’s normal.

With sudden change in the weather towards the evening, amid the scorching heat, light rain came in as a welcome surprise for the residents brining a little respite from the extreme heat.

As per the weatherman, there were traces of rain in some parts of the city, while it had earlier forecast dust storms or thunderstorms accompanied by very light rain and heat waves for the city.

Advertisement

The people, who experienced the extreme heat out on the roads, called the change in weather with the sudden rain a blessing. However, for some, it did not make much of a difference as, they said, it was too little to cool down the impact of the heat amid high temperatures.

The city has been reeling under heat-wave conditions for some days, and according to the seven-day forecast by the IMD, there might be a little fall in temperature at the beginning of June as the weather agency forecast a likelihood of temperatures ranging from 29 to 42 degrees C with the possibility of thunderstorm and rain.

There were posts on social media with pictures of rain as people were in a tizzy over the sudden change in weather as they shared pictures and videos of the skies and rain.

Many expressed their delight over the change after the scorching heat. They saw in it a hope of complete change in the scenario.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature during the morning hours at 29.4 degrees C, and an average maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees C, as per the Met department.

The weather agency has advised people, especially those falling in the vulnerable category including the elderly and small children to avoid heat exposure amid the extreme weather witnessing heat waves and severe heat wave conditions.

The experts have also advised everyone to remain hydrated drink a good amount of water and take oral hydrating solutions as well to prevent heat-related problems.