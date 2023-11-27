Light rain over several parts of national capital; Delhi-NCR to witness foggy conditions

Delhi witnessed sudden change in weather on Monday evening with light rain lashing several parts of the city.

The rain would be a boon to the Delhi residents as it helps improve the air quality in the city.

In a post on X, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Haryana and Delhi are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms during next 2-3 hours.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said fog will increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab from November 28.

He said at present, the weather in the national capital is cloudy and it will continue for the next 12-18 hours.

“The weather will be clear from tomorrow and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night,” he added.

Jenamani has attributed the cloud formation over the city on Monday to the western disturbance created due to intense circulation over Central Pakistan and said the clouds over the national capital will persist till tomorrow.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning in the national capital. It has further said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi would be around 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.