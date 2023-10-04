World Animal Day: Leading the charge: TACO and SGACC in animal welfare

Animal welfare has become a pressing concern in India, prompting various organizations to step up their efforts. The Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of Vedanta Limited, recently unveiled its annual Social Impact Report for the fiscal year 2022-2023. This report not only underscores AAF’s commitment to uplifting communities but also highlights its transformative initiative, “The Animal Care Organization” (TACO). Led by Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, TACO stands as a beacon of hope, providing top-tier infrastructure, veterinary care, and a sanctuary for animals in need.

World Animal Day, celebrated on October 4th annually, serves as a platform to spotlight collective efforts directed towards animal well-being. This year’s theme, ‘Great or Small, Love Them All,’ resonates deeply with the ethos that drives organizations like TACO and other like-minded entities in India.

TACO’s collaboration with various state governments exemplifies a synergistic approach to animal welfare. Under Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar’s leadership, active engagement with governmental bodies has significantly contributed to the cause of animal welfare on a larger scale.

Another pivotal organization in this sphere is the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) in Delhi. As India’s oldest and Delhi’s largest animal welfare shelter, SGACC, under the leadership of Maneka Gandhi, provides care and sanctuary to over 3000 animals at any given time. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including laboratories and around-the-clock ICU services, SGACC epitomizes the unwavering dedication of individuals and organizations alike to animal well-being.

In a nation where animal welfare is gaining increasing recognition, organizations like TACO and SGACC stand as beacons of compassion and hope. Celebrating World Animal Day serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to create a brighter, more compassionate future for all creatures, great and small.