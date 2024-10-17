Launching “Shikhsa Par Baat” at fag end of govt’s term just a gimmick: Sachdeva

Hitting out at AAP leader Manish Sisodia on the ‘Shikhsa Par Baat’ campaign, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that launching the initiative at fag end of his party government’s term shows that it is nothing but a gimmick.

He said that launching the campaign of dialogue with parents by Sisodia, who is no longer a minister in Delhi government, proves that it is nothing more than an attempt to politically connect with parents, and the Delhi BJP strongly condemns this.

Sachdeva alleged that during the past ten years, AAP governments have totally destroyed the education set up of Delhi’s state- run schools.

He claimed that the situation is so bad that though in 2015 Kejriwal came to power promising to open 500 new schools in capital, not a single new school has been opened. Rather, some new schools have been renamed while some class rooms have been added to a few of the existing ones.

Alleging that there has been rampant corruption in the name of education by appointing so-called mentors and school managers from the AAP cadre, Sachdeva also claimed that the standard of education in Delhi government schools has gone from bad to worse with hardly 25 per cent of the institutions teaching science at senior secondary level and less than 40 per cent of them offering commerce, denying good education opportunities to the children of financially oppressed sections of the society.

“The worst is that in the last two years the standard of municipal schools too has deteriorated and even the number of admissions to government & municipal schools has gone down,” Sachdeva claimed.