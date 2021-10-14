Kejriwal writes to L-G for allowing Chhath Puja at public places

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged Lt-Governor Anil Baijal to allow Chhath Puja celebrations at public places in the national capital as the coronavirus situation had been under control for the past three months.

In a tweet, he said he had written a letter to the L-G, pleading for allowing the celebration of this festival in the traditional manner by observing the Covid-19 protocol owing to the drastic improvement in the coronavirus status. Only less than 40 fresh Covid-19 cases are now detected daily.

In his letter, tagged to his tweet, the Chief Minister has requested the L-G to call a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to take this decision in the interest of the people belonging to eastern UP and Bihar who are mainly involved in celebrating this festival.

Kejriwal pointed out that the authorities in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states had allowed the celebration of Chhath Puja at public places.

Interestingly, assembly elections are due to be held early next year in UP and a large number of people from there (eastern UP, also called Poorvanchal) live in Delhi.