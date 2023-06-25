Kejriwal slams UP government over ‘power cuts’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged power cuts in the state.

“There have been frequent power cuts in Uttar Pradesh. Electricity is not free in Uttar Pradesh. Electricity is quite expensive in UP. So why are there so many power cuts,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal also said that his government is providing free electricity in Delhi and there are no power cuts in the National Capital.

“Electricity is also free in Delhi and it comes 24 hours. There is no power cut. Delhi has a government of educated professional honest people,” the Delhi Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Earlier in the year, the Delhi Cabinet unanimously approved the proposal to give a subsidy on electricity. Delhi Power and PWD Minister Atishi had announced that the government will continue to provide free electricity to the residents of Delhi.