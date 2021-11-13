Kejriwal offers prayer at Salasar Balaji Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today offered prayers at Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu district of Rajasthan on his wedding anniversary.

”Today is (my) marriage anniversary. With the entire family, sought the blessings of Bajrangbali ji at Sri Salasar Balaji Dham Mandir,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife, reached Salasar last night and visited the temple this morning. He was felicitated by the temple management committee.

A large number of local people greeted Kejriwal at the temple.