Kejriwal launches AAP’s digital poll drive, asks people for videos on achievements in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched his party’s digital election campaign in

four poll-bound states — UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa — where his party is a contestant for power by focusing on his government’s achievements in various fields in the national capital.

As part of the campaign, “Ek Mauqa Kejriwal Ko”, he appealed to the Delhiites to prepare videos on the benefits they are enjoying under AAP rule and send these videos through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to their contacts in the states where assembly elections are to be held next month.

Kejriwal said the videos should be aimed at appealing to the people in these election-bound states to vote for AAP if they wanted to get the benefits available to those living in Delhi. The idea is to tell the people in the four states that if they get an AAP government they will get free electricity supply and water supply as provided to those living in Delhi. The formation of an AAP government in these states

will also lead to a drastic improvement in schools, healthcare facilities, roads and other such things.

Kejriwal also asked his party workers to amplify these video messages through social media with a view to strengthening AAP’s position in the election-bound states.

He assured the people that he would invite for dinner 50 persons whose videos are found to be the most appealing ones after the assembly polls are over.

Launching his party’s digital poll drive, Kejriwal said, “We do not have money in crores as other parties have. You, the people, are our real resource. We can make the people of other states aware of our good work done in Delhi if you spare some time to spread this message through your videos.”

Claiming that during the years his party has been in power in Delhi, it has made remarkable achievements in fields like healthcare, education, power supply, water supply and road network, Kejriwal said, “The United Nations sent its representatives to see the functioning of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics. The then US President’s wife visited Delhi’s schools. What we have achieved has been possible only because people of Delhi gave us the opportunity to do this.”

Kejriwal added, “If you want these achievements to be replicated in other parts of the country, you make the people there aware of these

developments. If they too provide us an opportunity as given by the people in Delhi, we can replicate what we have done here.”