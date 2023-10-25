Kejriwal has no role in development works: NDMC Vice Chairman

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal either doesn’t attend the Council meeting or adjourns the meeting and has no role in development works.

Upadhyay alleged that Kejriwal is habitual of leaving the meetings; it is not the first time.

“Either he (Arvind Kejriwal) doesn’t attend the NDMC meeting or he adjourns the meeting and runs away…he never gives answers to questions…500 plus stubble burning cases have been reported from Punjab where there is AAP govt and 100+ cases from Haryana…when will the AAP government take action? After Delhi turns into a gas chamber? or When people fall sick,” Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay further alleged that the Chief Minister of Delhi, who was the presiding officer of today’s meeting, adjourned the Council meeting and left the meeting in the middle without thinking anything.

“The Chief Minister participates in the meetings only because of his expulsion but has no role in development works. Kejriwal’s issue is only about elections and politics,” the NDMC vice-chairman said.

During a press conference, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Member, NDMC pointed out that around 561 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab.

“Today there was a meeting of NDMC…earlier, Arvind Kejriwal used to say that if the AAP government comes to power, there won’t be any stubble burning cases…but around 561 stubble burning cases have been reported from Punjab,” he said.

“When we asked what all initiatives they (AAP govt) have taken for various issues in Delhi, he (Arvind Kejriwal) had no answers and he tried to run away after adjourning the meeting…we will keep raising our voices and will keep asking questions to Kejriwal,” he added.