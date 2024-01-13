Kejriwal gives new excuse to avoid probe after every ED summon: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gives a new excuse to avoid investigation after every summon of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sacdheva made the statement after the central probe agency issued a fourth summon to Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to appear before it for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

“The behavior of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now become like that of an economic fugitive, given the way he gives a new excuse to avoid investigation after every summon of ED. The people of the country had seen people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya behaving like this and who later fled the country,” the Delhi BJP chief said here.

Sachdeva further said, “The people of Delhi are surprised that Arvind Kejriwal allowed his (former) minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh to join the investigation of the liquor scam but when the investigation his reached his doorstep, he is finding faults in the investigation process and trying to give it a political colour.”

Notably, the Chief Minister refused to appear before the ED for the third time on January 3.

Referring to the ongoing discussion on seat sharing between the Congress and AAP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sachdeva said, “AAP today is a desperate party whose leaders are visiting door-to-door of Congress leaders and pleading for seat agreement.”

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have understood that the veil of their pretended honesty has been lifted from the eyes of the people of Delhi and the country. Hence now as per the information coming, he is ready to give five seats to Congress and is ready to contest elections on two seats (in Delhi) himself,” he said.

The second meeting of the Congress and AAP to deliberate on the seat sharing for the upcoming general elections was held here on Friday.