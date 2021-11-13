Kejriwal calls an emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an emergency meeting in the evening today to find a way to effectively tackle the worsening air pollution in the national capital. The AQI (air quality index) has reached 500, showing that the city’s air quality has come down to a severe category.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Secretary Rajiv Gauba will be among those who will attend the meeting, according sources in the Delhi government.

The emergency meeting has been called following the Supreme Court asking for “some urgent measures” to be taken to effectively handle the severe air pollution in the city.

The apex court said, “Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?”

The court also asked the Delhi government about its plan for installing smog towers and other emission control projects.

Referring to the Delhi government, the court said, “This is not the Centre’s but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?”