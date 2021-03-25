The Delhi Cabinet headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today approved the doorstep delivery of ration scheme to be rolled out in the city without any name.

The scheme, originally called the “Mukhyamantri Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojana”, which was expected to be rolled out on 25 March, will not have any name now due to a controversy that arose involving the Centre and the Delhi government.

Under the new scheme, wheat flour, rice and sugar will be delivered to the homes of eligible persons in packed form.

Kejriwal had held a press conference on Saturday where he said, “This scheme will have no name. The Central government sends the ration which gets distributed through the ration shops and now we will send the ration to the homes of individuals. We do not want any kind of credit for this scheme and that is why the name of the scheme will be removed.”

He had then said: “No mention of Mukhyamantri will be there. We have called a Cabinet meeting in the coming week where this idea will be passed. This will not be any new scheme and this will not have any name. After the Cabinet nod, we will send the decision to the Central government and I am very hopeful that this time they will approve of our decision.”

Under the new scheme, wheat flour, rice and sugar will be delivered to people’s homes in bags.

The doorstep delivery of ration scheme in Delhi was expected to be rolled out on 25 March. Moreover, taking ration at subsidised rates from a public distribution system (PDS) shop will become optional.

The BJP-led Centre had apparently objections over the scheme’s naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.