Kejriwal ask experts to suggest preventive measures for new Covid – 19 variant

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked medical and other experts to make a presentation before a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Monday, suggesting measures to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variant that was recently first identified in South Africa.

The new coronavirus variant, called B.1.1.529 by medical experts and first identified in South Africa and Botswana earlier this week, soon reached Hong Kong, far away from the African shores.

The Chief Minister said in a tweet, “In view of the threat from (the) new Covid-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Monday, and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family.”

According to officials, India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has informed the government that “multiple cases of Covid-19 variant B.1.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Hong ong (1 case)”.

The first of the four variants of concern designated by the World Health Organisation, Beta (Pango lineage B.1.351), was first detected in South Africa in May 2020. The other three viruses of concern, Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Gamma (P.1), were first noticed in the UK, India and Brazil in September 2020, October 2020, and November 2020, respectively.