Kejriwal is anti-farmer as VAT on diesel price remained same : LoP

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that the VAT rate on diesel should be reduced considering the welfare of farmers and public transport operators.

Welcoming Kejriwal’s decision to reduce Vat on petrol prices, Bidhuri termed it a ‘late step’ taken by the government.

VAT on diesel is highest in Delhi compared to other states which prove that Kejriwal is always anti-farmer because transporters and farmers use only diesel to run their trucks and tractors, alleged the leader of the Opposition.

The Leader of Opposition said that reducing VAT rates in diesel would not only benefit the transporters and farmers but would also reduce the prices of vegetables and everyday items, which would directly benefit the public, pointed out Bidhuri. Therefore, the Kejriwal government should not delay this and immediately announce a reduction in diesel prices as well, demanded Bidhuri.

Farmers will not get the benefit of this reduction of VAT on petrol, pointed out Bidhuri. The Central government had reduced the rate of diesel on its part, in the same way, showing generosity, the Delhi government should also reduce the rate of diesel by Rs 10 per litre, Bidhuri demanded.

Bidhuri reminded Kejriwal that he had promised to the people of Delhi in 2015 that VAT rates in Delhi would be reduced to the lowest in the country. But today after six years, Kejriwal has announced a reduction in VAT only on petrol, VAT is still levied on diesel at the rate of 16.75 per cent in Delhi, claimed Bidhuri.