Kejriwal, AAP have lost contact with people: Delhi BJP

Daily average AQI for Delhi during 2023 was 204
The daily average AQI for Delhi during the year 2023 was 204. In the year 2021 and 2022, the daily average AQI for the city was 209.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ a failed campaign restricted to photo-ops of its leaders.
Claiming that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have lost contact with the people of the national capital, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called AAP’s ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ a “failed campaign”.
The Delhi BJP chief said here on Monday, “Kejriwal and AAP have lost contact with people. ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign of AAP is a failed campaign restricted to photo-ops of its leaders.”
The AAP ran the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi from December 1 to 30. The party also announced that from January 4, it would hold ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ public dialogue campaign in every ward.
Advertisement
“AAP’s claim of contacting around 96 lakh Delhiites over the anticipated arrest of Kejriwal is a big joke,” he said.
Sachdeva said people of the country will never “forgive Kejriwal and AAP for their dirty politics and corruption”.
Advertisement