Kejriwal, AAP have lost contact with people: Delhi BJP

Claiming that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have lost contact with the people of the national capital, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called AAP’s ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ a “failed campaign”.

The Delhi BJP chief said here on Monday, “Kejriwal and AAP have lost contact with people. ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign of AAP is a failed campaign restricted to photo-ops of its leaders.”

The AAP ran the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ door-to-door campaign throughout Delhi from December 1 to 30. The party also announced that from January 4, it would hold ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ public dialogue campaign in every ward.

“AAP’s claim of contacting around 96 lakh Delhiites over the anticipated arrest of Kejriwal is a big joke,” he said.

Sachdeva said people of the country will never “forgive Kejriwal and AAP for their dirty politics and corruption”.