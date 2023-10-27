Juvenile stabs youth to death in NE Delhi to avenge thrashing

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, the police said on Friday.

The murder took place on Thursday night at a park adjoining the Imambada in the Welcome area, where a 19-year-old youth, Shoib, was allegedly stabbed by a juvenile with a folding knife injuring the left side of his chest.

Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Recounting the incident, an eyewitness told the police how a fight broke out between the accused and the deceased, following which the 16-year-old stabbed the youth in the chest. The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the accused.

The motive behind the murder is said to be revenge. It has come out that Shoib and his friends had allegedly thrashed the boy three days ago. Ever since the accused was nursing a grudge against Shoib. He was even carrying a knife with him to avenge his humiliation.

Eventually, when he confronted Shoib in the park last night, he picked up a fight with him before stabbing him to death.

Further probe in the case is underway, the police said.