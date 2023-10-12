Jilted lover stabs girl in Delhi, arrested

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man, identified as Gaurav Pal, for allegedly stabbing a woman in Delhi’s Lado Sarai on Thursday morning. The victim has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The 23-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times by her jilted lover following while she was about to leave after meeting him in a cab.

An FIR has been registered under section 307 IPC at the Saket Police station, while the accused was apprehended.

The accused was caught by the girl’s cab driver as he attacked the girl using a knife.

The police said a PCR call from Lado Sarai Firni Road was received at Police Station Saket early on Thursday morning that “ek ladki ko kisi ladke ne chaku mara hai, ladki injured hai”.

The staff of the PCR swiftly rushed to the spot where the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the girl and the youth were in a relationship for the past 2-2.5 yrs and the man had come to meet the girl in the morning as she was not responding to him lately.

However, while the girl walked towards the cab she booked both were having a heated exchange. As she sat in the cab, the accused attacked her with a knife.

A video of the incident is said to have been uploaded on social media which was shared by Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal who gave a sharp reaction on the incident questioning the law and order situation in Delhi.

Prior to this incident, accosrding to police, a call was also received on Tuesday that ” one boy is harassing , Jo Ghar ke saamne aa gaya Hai, need police “, however when the police staff reached the spot, the matter found to be between the above said victim girl and the alleged Gaurav Pal, which was found to be of borrowed money, and the caller did not want any action on that day so the call was filed