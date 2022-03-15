Irish Minister visits North Campus; discuss collaborations

Irish Minister of State for Trade and Promotion Robert Troy today visited the North Campus of Delhi University and discussed collaborations that will leverage the world-class facilities, ensuring students learn the current methodologies.

India and Ireland both align with this belief and renowned institutions partner and engage in different exchange programmes. During the meeting, delegates from both sides proposed different ideas of what could be the constituent parts of potential agreements that will further strengthen the partnership.

Mr Troy stated, “Education is a key sector for both India and Ireland, and institutes on both sides recognise the value and support greater internationalisation of education to ensure the next cohort of students are industry-ready. To achieve this, we understand the importance of meaningful partnerships; the collaboration between UCD and Delhi University is very welcome and a positive step forward to create opportunities for students to study and learn abroad whilst deepening the ties between India and Ireland. I’m delighted to know these initiatives are distinguishing India and Ireland as world-class education providers on the global stage.”

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “Since India is at an exciting juncture, we are delighted to be a part in developing the skills of the next generation. Ireland is an internationally renowned provider of higher education with up-to-date career opportunities. Furthermore, via our key partnerships with UCD among others, learners can take full advantage of the foreign teaching in a blended learning format yet stay associated with India. This partnership allows Ireland to leverage the world-class facilities, ensuring students learn the most current methodologies and are at the cutting edge of learning.”

Conor Fahy, regional director, Middle East, Africa, India at Enterprise Ireland highlighted, “Ireland offers a horizon of opportunities for aspirants and is become a preferred destination for higher education. Today, I am delighted that Minister Troy visited Delhi University and met the key drivers of education in India as both India and Ireland are on the same mission to make world-class education accessible to all. Besides, cross-border collaborations are a revolution in the higher education industry and this partnership will not only boost India-Ireland’s bilateral relationship but also create a fine talent that will lead innovation for a sustainable tomorrow. Furthermore, as innovation holds a very important place in Ireland, we at Enterprise Ireland also encourage and support innovative ideas.”