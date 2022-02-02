IMD predicts thunder and rain on 3 & 4 Feb in Delhi

Wednesday morning residents of Delhi and NCR witnessed dense fog, with the visibility at the Indira Gandhi International and Safdarjung Airports falling to 50 metres in the morning.

Delhi, which is prone to long and sustained spells of dense fog each winter, has so far had only a few fog days, which have not thrown life out of gear in the national capital.

According to IMD officials, this is because of frequent rains that were seen in January. The city, which usually sees only one rainy day in January, saw 7 this time around. Rains also broke a 101-year record, falling 300% above normal.

Some flights had to be delayed because of the dip invisibility. Meanwhile, the IMD forecast said that Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The city is expected to see a thunderstorm and rain on Thursday, followed by light rain on Friday. Some flights had to be delayed on Wednesday because of the dip invisibility.