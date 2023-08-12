IIT Delhi holds 54th convocation

IIT Delhi organised its 54th annual convocation on Saturday. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist and Director, Enterics, Diagnostics, Genomics and Epidemiology-Global Health, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USA, was the chief guest on this occasion.

Dr. R. Chidambaram, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Delhi; Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director; Senators; senior functionaries of the Institute; faculty members; staff; students; and their parents were present in the iconic Dogra Hall of the Institute, the venue for the convocation ceremony.

At the convocation ceremony, 2357 students were awarded Degrees and Diplomas. Archit Babuna, B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, was awarded the President’s Gold Medal; Aditya Vimal, B.Tech. in Civil Engineering, received the Director’s Gold Medal. Dibya Jyoti Sarangi, M.Tech. in Applied Optics, was awarded the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal.

Three students, namely Ashitha Devi Pattabi, M.S. (R) in Materials Science and Engineering; Narayani Bhatia, M.S. (R) in Electrical Engineering; and Mahajan Swapnil Dashrath (Meenal), M.Tech. in Polymer Science and Technology, received the Perfect Ten Gold Medal.