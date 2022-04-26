IB Minister Launches Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya

On the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration launched last year, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today launched ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya’, a short video series created in collaboration with OTT platform and Netflix.
The Minister, while addressing the audience and media, said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been a vital part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations with various initiatives. The idea of Azadi is intertwined with women emancipation in India and the Minister remarked that the term Azadi or freedom holds a wider connotation for women who have to fight stereotypes and taboos in the society as well.
He added that emancipation of women was the hallmark of emancipation index of a society.
Speaking on the collaboration Thakur said “this initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals”.
Women change makers Basanti Devi, Padma-award winning environmentalist from Pithoragarh known for her contribution towards revitalizing the Kosi river; Anshu Jamsenpa, a Padma Shri awardee for being the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice in five days and Ms. Harshini Kanhekar, the first female firefighter in India, were also present at the launch.