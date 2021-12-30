‘Hunar Haat’ at Delhi’s JLN Stadium to shut down amid spike in Covid cases

In view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday directed that the ‘Hunar Haat’ at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium be shut from Friday.

‘Hunar Haat’, which started on December 23, was to run till January 5.

Addressing the media, Naqvi said: “This decision is being taken due to the increasing cases of Covid in the national capital. ‘Hunar Haat’ will close down from Friday afternoon. We have to take precautions to combat the disease.”

“A lot of people were coming in everyday to Hunar Haat, but keeping in view the health of these people, we need to shut down ahead of scheduled time. However, if the situation improves, then ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organized in other states as well.”

More than 700 artisans and craftsmen, from all over the country, have participated in ‘Hunar Haat’.