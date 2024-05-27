Heatwave batters Delhi’ites, city’s Mungeshpur records 48.8 degrees C

The national capital on Monday reeled under heat wave conditions with several places in Delhi witnessing ‘severe’ heat when temperatures were recorded at seven to eight points above the season’s average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest temperature was recorded in Delhi on Monday at Mungeshpur with a reading of 48.8 degrees C, eight notches above the normal for the season, followed by Najafgarh with 48.6 degrees C, and Narela at 48.4 degrees C, the weather agency said.

There were three places in Delhi, including Pusa, Jafarpur, and Pitampura, where the maximum temperature was pegged at over 47 degrees C.

The sky was mainly clear during the day, while the scorching heat made people uncomfortable, especially those who were out on the roads on foot and travelling on two-wheelers during the peak hours.

The minimum temperature during the morning hours was 31 degrees C, which was also four points above the normal for the season.

Relative humidity recorded during the evening was 12 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather agency has also forecast a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in the city on Tuesday.

Warning of the impact of the extreme weather with high temperature, the IMD said there is an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

The department has expressed concerns over the health of vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, and suggested avoiding heat exposure and dehydration.

Experts advised the residents to drink sufficient water, even if they are not thirsty, and also use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk, etc. to keep one self hydrated.

People were seen using umbrellas, caps, and sunglasses to somehow protect themselves from the blatant heat during the peak hours, while many were seen near the juice, water, and beverages stalls sipping cold drinks in a bid to keep them cool.

Many people are said to have avoided their outings due to the extreme weather and preferred staying back at home.

Based on IMD’s seven-day forecast on Monday, there is a likelihood of heat wave conditions for the coming two days, with temperatures likely to settle around 31 degrees C (minimum ) and 46 degrees C (maximum).