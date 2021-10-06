Health Minister inaugurates 3 PSA oxygen plants at LNJP hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in a major boost to medical oxygen infrastructure. The plants will have the combined capacity of producing 3.1 MT of medical oxygen at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP).

“The plants have been because, during the second wave of COVID-19, the requirement of hospital rose to 25-30 MT daily. Now with the installation of these plants, almost 25-30 percent of medical oxygen will be produced indigenously,” Jain said.

Delhi Govt is strengthening its O2 production & storage capacity keeping the 3rd wave in mind. To ensure this, Dedicated 2 Cryogenic Refilling Plants with the capacity of 12 MT at Siraspur Hospital. He further added, “Across Delhi, the government had already started 40 PSA plants. Today, we will inaugurate 27 PSA plants.” The step has been taken to make Delhi self- suffiencit to have enough Oxygen when, if the thrid wave of Covid hits. Today he tweeted,

This is a step in the direction to make Delhi an oxygen surplus state. pic.twitter.com/TkOIFANvtR — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) October 6, 2021

Jain also said, “We have started graded response to combat the spread of COVID-19. As of now, there are 3-4 cases of COVID-19 out of 10,000 samples. If we detect 5 cases of 1,000 samples, then we will start adopting measures to control the spread of the virus.”

Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP, said “We are installing five PSA plants in the hospital. This medical oxygen will be distributed to hospital wards through pipes. This installation of plants will help in combating the potential third wave of COVID-19.”

(With inputs from ANI)