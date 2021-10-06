Follow Us:
Health Minister inaugurates 3 PSA oxygen plants at LNJP hospital

SNS | New Delhi | October 6, 2021 2:52 pm

Satyendar Jain

(Picture: Twitter/Satyendar Jain)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in a major boost to medical oxygen infrastructure. The plants will have the combined capacity of producing 3.1 MT of medical oxygen at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP).

“The plants have been because, during the second wave of COVID-19, the requirement of hospital rose to 25-30 MT daily. Now with the installation of these plants, almost 25-30 percent of medical oxygen will be produced indigenously,” Jain said.

Jain also said, “We have started graded response to combat the spread of COVID-19. As of now, there are 3-4 cases of COVID-19 out of 10,000 samples. If we detect 5 cases of 1,000 samples, then we will start adopting measures to control the spread of the virus.”

Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP, said “We are installing five PSA plants in the hospital. This medical oxygen will be distributed to hospital wards through pipes. This installation of plants will help in combating the potential third wave of COVID-19.”

(With inputs from ANI)

