Hate speech: FIRs against Nupur, Owaisi, Yati Narasimhananda & others

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) squad has opened two separate investigations into alleged hate statements made by various political heavyweights from various parties.

Former BJP leaders Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma, AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, and Swami Yati Narasimhananda are among those mentioned in the FIRs, according to a senior police source.

“We have filed a complaint against persons who were distributing hate messages, agitating numerous groups, and creating situations that were dangerous to public order. The FIRs filed against a number of people were not based on religion. We’ll look into the involvement of various social media entities in spreading false and incorrect information in order to cause chaos in cyberspace. They are making concessions to the country’s social fabric “a top police official said

According to the officer, one of the FIRs was filed under IPC sections 153, 295, and 505. Several leaders were mentioned in this FIR.

Nupur Sharma and others were charged in a separate case.

“For the details, notices will be made to the social media intermediaries. All of the defendants will be requested to participate in the investigation. We’ll take notes on their statements and make a decision about what to do next “According to the official,

According to the official, Owaisi was also mentioned in the FIR filed by the IFSO unit on Wednesday for allegedly making incendiary remarks.

Swami Yati Narasimhananda’s name was also listed in the FIR, in addition to Owaisi’s.

The cops stated that they were seeking legal advice on the situation.

(with inputs from IANS)