Gujarat CM has no right to continue: Kejriwal on Morbi tragedy 

Alleging that Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said that Bhupendra Patel has no right to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister after the tragedy.

Addressing a press briefing here, Kejriwal said, “Prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident. The CM has no moral grounds to continue on the post.”

The chief minister called it a case of big corruption scam and alleged that efforts are on to suppress the truth behind the collapse of the bridge. Justifying his contention that the Gujarat CM has no moral right to continue, he said, “A watch company was given the contract to build the bridge. Maintenance work was given without any tender. Neither the name of the company, nor the owner is mentioned in the FIR.”

When asked about the ongoing tussle of his government with the Delhi government and the L-G Vinai Saxena over discontinuation of Yoga classes in the city, CM Kejriwal said that from today onwards, he has said that there will be no yoga classes. People are very angry about this.

Without naming anybody, he said they have done this intoxicated by power and arrogance.

“Last December, we had started ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme. We have made excellent health arrangements, but we think why should anyone need treatment, people should do Yoga Pranayama daily. For this, 25 people from any locality can call a yoga trainer. In 11 months, 17,000 people were taking advantage of it. From today it is closed,” he said.

Asserting that that yoga classes will not stop, he said, “Two crore people of Delhi will get this done together. Will ensure that it happens even if I have to pay by begging.”

He further said, “I have spoken with the Punjab Chief Minister on this. If we get into power in Gujarat, we will start free Yoga classes in both the states.”

On the allegation of money being paid to jailed minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal dismissed it as an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse.

