Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today held a highlevel review meeting with officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on measures for curbing pollution levels in Delhi. Rai said a seven-member committee had been constituted and that the Arvind Kejriwal government was going to formulate a long-term action plan to control dust pollution.

On March 4, a roundtable conference will be held to formulate an action plan on how to go ahead with an anti-pollution campaign from March to September. Direct action will now be taken against the officials who are found negligent in the timely disposal of complaints regarding pollution.

He said a team had been set up to monitor the Smog Tower project at Connaught Place, which will be completed by June.

The PWD and the MCD have been instructed to expedite water spraying to reduce the current level of pollution in Delhi. Rai said that officers of the department have been instructed to prepare action plans and also to work on a long-term policy to keep environmental pollution in check.

“We have ordered the MCD and the PWD to increase the number of anti-smog guns and sprinkling tankers to control the spread of dust particles. The monitoring from the Green-War room needs to be strengthened and if the concerned complaint is not disposed of within the stipulated timeframe, action will be taken against the authorities,” Rai said.

“Members of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT, DMRC and other concerned agencies related to construction are part of the (7-member) committee. Based on the suggestions of the committee, the government is going to prepare a long-term action plan to curb pollution from dust particles,” he said.

“From October to February, there are several activities planned for controlling pollution. On 4 March, a meeting will be held in the Delhi Secretariat with various environment-related organisations and voluntary institutions, environmental experts and others. The government will work seriously throughout the year by preparing an action plan on the suggestions that come up in this meeting.”