Gopal Rai felicitates sanitation workers in Babarpur

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday felicitated Safai Karamcharis (sanitation workers) of his assembly constituency, Babarpur, in East Delhi at a special event at his office.

Recognising their invaluable efforts to keep the city clean, Rai said they have made a significant contribution to keeping Delhi clean and beautiful. “It is our collective duty to honour the hard work of Safai Karamcharis,” he added.

Reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to the welfare of the workers, the minister said, “Under our administration in the MCD, we have made 8,500 Safai Karamcharis permanent in the last two years. Moreover, salaries are now being disbursed on time, unlike earlier when workers were forced to stage protests for their rightful dues,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister emphasized the importance of their work in maintaining cleanliness and fostering a healthy environment in Delhi. “Their spirit of service is beyond praise. Cleanliness is service, and our Safai Karamcharis are performing a great service to the nation by undertaking this essential work,” Rai added.

He also acknowledged their role in disease prevention, stating, “They are preventing the spread of diseases and ensuring a healthier environment for society.”

Rai discussed their grievances and assured them of support. The minister also highlighted various welfare initiatives undertaken by the AAP government for the benefit of the underprivileged.