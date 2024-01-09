Gopal Rai chairs meet to fast track development works of villages in Delhi

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting of the Delhi Village Development Board here to speed up the development work of the villages.

After the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister said, “In today’s meeting, the Board approved projects related to new roads worth Rs 250 crore. All the concerned officers have been instructed to complete the projects of village development within the time limit.”

He said emphasis will be laid on the construction of roads in the villages of the national capital.

Underlining that to ensure development in the villages of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had constituted Delhi Village Development Board, the minister said , “So far, projects worth about Rs 1,000 crore approximately have been approved in 2023-2024 for the development of Delhi’s villages. Under this work will be done to provide better amenities in all the villages of Delhi.”

“Till the last meeting, 564 projects worth about Rs 759 crore were approved in 2023-2024. Under this, development works are being done in 194 villages of Delhi. Along with this, during the meeting, the officers of all the concerned departments have been instructed to complete the project files related to village development within the time limit,” the minister added.

He further said, “Today, moving ahead in this episode, a special camp has been set up in the Delhi Secretariat to expedite the development work related to the villages of Delhi. During this special camp, officers of all the concerned departments like the Development Department, Delhi Village Development Board, MCD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and other departments were on the spot disposing or approving the proposals and pending projects related to the development works of the villages of Delhi.”

He also informed that the pending proposals for the development work of the Delhi villages have been worked on at a rapid pace through special camps, in the presence of all the MLAs and authorities. Additionally, any questions or concerns regarding any MLA assembly’s files were also promptly addressed.

“The Kejriwal Government is committed to providing every basic facility to the villages of Delhi like the cities,” added Rai.