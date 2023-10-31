Gopal Rai calls for review meet to take stock of Delhi’s anti-pollution measures

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said stagnant wind in the city is preventing the dispersion of particulate matter, leading to more pollution.

Dispersion of particulate matter becomes difficult when wind speeds are low and air becomes dense due to low temperatures, he said.

Rai said a review meeting has been called on Wednesday to take stock of the anti-pollution measures and plan the next course of action. He said the government is monitoring every aspect of the air pollution situation and taking necessary steps to tackle it.

Advertisement

The AAP-led Delhi government has enforced pollution plans across the national capital in view of the deteriorating air quality. From Wednesday, only electric vehicles (EV), CNG and BS-VI compliant diesel buses will be allowed to enter the city from NCR areas.

A 15-point winter action plan is underway, while Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage- II as advised by the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), is also in force.

Five areas in the city on Tuesday clocked “severe” air quality with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring above 400.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 359, reeling under “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

It is for the fourth consecutive day that the city is battling ‘very poor’ air.

There are 40 air monitoring stations across the city, and Tuesday’s data released by the pollution monitoring body was based on the readings taken from 37 of them.

Air quality under ‘severe’ category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while ‘very poor’ quality air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.