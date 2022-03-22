Girl shot dead by jilted lover in UP

A jilted lover shot and killed a 19-year-old girl while she was shopping in a grocery store near her Meerut home.

Rajesh Kumar, 25, allegedly shot Shivani in the Narangpur Jatola village on the outskirts of Meerut on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The man smiled down at the girl as she lay in a pool of blood and then walked away, flourishing his pistol in the air.

The accused, who is still at large, has been charged with murder.

Shivani and Rajesh Kumar lived in the same neighbourhood and were friends, according to Poonam Sirohi, Deputy SP (Meerut).

Kumar’s marriage was finalised approximately a year ago, and Shivani began to separate herself from him.

“It is suspected that he was irked by that and shot her dead with a country made pistol,” said the Deputy SP.

