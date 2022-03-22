Follow Us:
Girl shot dead by jilted lover in UP

The accused, who is still at large, has been charged with murder.

SNS | New Delhi | March 22, 2022 12:05 pm

Photo: IANS

A jilted lover shot and killed a 19-year-old girl while she was shopping in a grocery store near her Meerut home.

Rajesh Kumar, 25, allegedly shot Shivani in the Narangpur Jatola village on the outskirts of Meerut on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The man smiled down at the girl as she lay in a pool of blood and then walked away, flourishing his pistol in the air.

Shivani and Rajesh Kumar lived in the same neighbourhood and were friends, according to Poonam Sirohi, Deputy SP (Meerut).

Kumar’s marriage was finalised approximately a year ago, and Shivani began to separate herself from him.

“It is suspected that he was irked by that and shot her dead with a country made pistol,” said the Deputy SP.

(with inputs from IANS)

