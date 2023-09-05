G20: No delivery services — Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, for 3 days in New Delhi

Due to the G20’s importance for the nation, the New Delhi district is subject to a number of limitations, including the suspension of all commercial and internet delivery services during that period.

The newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, which serves as an international conference and exhibition centre, will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit from September 9 to 10.

Therefore all cloud kitchens, businesses, markets, food delivery services, and commercial delivery services will be closed for three days in the New Delhi district, according to PTI.

Advertisement

Cloud kitchen and meal delivery services are not permitted. Additionally, online delivery services like Amazon and Flipkart would not be permitted to operate in the regulated zone. In a press briefing on September 4, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that delivery personnel may carry medications and other necessities.

Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav said, “Cloud kitchens and food delivery, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, would not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC region.

However, deliveries of crucial medical supplies, such as lab results and sample collecting, will be allowed all around the city. Following verification, vehicles used by hotels, hospitals, and other large New Delhi District installations for housekeeping, catering, trash removal, etc. will be allowed.

Essential services, including postal, medical, and pathology lab sample collection, will be permitted across Delhi, Yadav continued.

The senior officer further stated that, other from the Supreme Court station, there will be no changes to the metro services.

Due to VIP movement and security constraints, gates at stations may be closed for a period of 10 to 15 minutes. However, other than in Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services won’t be impacted, he noted.

In the meantime, due to the G20 summit, all central government offices in the nation’s capital will be closed from September 8 to 10.