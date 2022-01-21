Fresh cases of Covid-19 decline to 10,756 in Delhi

Fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded in the national capital on Friday dipped to 10,756 from 12,306 on Thursday following 59,629 tests conducted in the city, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

The positivity rate also fell to 18.04 per cent from 21.48 per cent yesterday.

The count of deaths due to Covid-19 was 38 whereas this figure on Thursday was 43. The cumulative number of such fatalities in Delhi now stands at 25,541.

The bulletin showed that there were a total of 48,356 patients who were getting medication as home isolation cases and the number of active cases was 61,954.

A total of 2,656 patients remained admitted to hospitals and 855 of them were in ICUs. The patients getting oxygen support were counted to be 925 and those on the ventilator numbered 156.

The dedicated Covid hospitals had 12,901 beds vacant for allotment to needy coronavirus patients.

The city’s 91,869 people were administered vaccines and 45,386 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose. So far, 1,67,62,535 persons were given their first vaccine dose and the cumulative number of those having got their both vaccine doses was 1,20,75,083.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 42,239.