Four arrested for killing a woman in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

Four persons were arrested for allegedly killing a woman and on charges of stealing valuables from her house located in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Aman (23), Akash (20), Manish (19) and Vaibhav Jain (19), all residents of Loni in UP, police said.

According to police, on Monday around 6.30 pm, police came to know regarding the murder of 52-year-old Tara Bodh in Karawal Nagar.

During investigation, police questioned several persons and the name of one Aman surfaced. Aman works as a contractor of readymade school clothes and runs his factory at Loni, UP and remained associated with the family of deceased for business purposes, police said.

The family members of deceased also disclosed about missing of some ornaments worn by her.

On Wednesday, police apprehended Aman and one of his associates Manish from Old Delhi Railway Station. After interrogating the duo, police apprehended two other accused from Loni, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Interrogation revealed that Aman was associated with the family of the deceased for business of school uniform and he was facing financial hardships, police said.

Aman sensed the availability of cash with the deceased family and made a plan with his friends to rob the house, police said.

On the day of the incident, Aman with his friends entered the premises opposite to the house of the deceased, where they have kept sewing machines, on the pretext of some business dealing, police said.

They robbed her ornaments, slit her throat with scissors and hit her with the piece of brick. Jain was keeping a watch outside the premises, police said.

Gold chain and ring of the deceased were recovered from Aman, police said.