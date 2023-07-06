First of its kind statewide robotics league opens in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated the Delhi Robotics League (DRL) and HE21 Exhibition at Thyagaraj Stadium.

A total of 68 teams from 38 schools are participating in the two-day Delhi Robotics League. Students presented models on the ‘Robo-Kancha’ theme, 90 students from seven HE-21 schools presented 26 projects in the exhibition.

The league is India’s first statewide robotics competition conceived to enhance skills and competencies among school students.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kejriwal congratulated all the participants who were taking part in the league. Prior to his address, he also went around and visited the stalls that had been set up by the students. He said that it is perhaps the first time in India that a robotics competition has been held at the school-level and today it is being conducted at the state-level.

“A high end competition like this has not been held anywhere in India before. Today there are government schools as well as private schools who are participating in this competition. But the maximum number of students participating in it is from SoSE. We can say that the level of education in the government schools of Delhi is much above that in other states,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal pointed out that the students in the exhibition have tried to find solutions to real-world problems and this is the best aspect of such an initiative. He gave an example from his personal life that made him realise how our education in the past was disconnected from real-world problems.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi was also present at the event.

The theme of DRL 2023 is “Robo Kancha”. Most people in the city would have played “Kancha”, a traditional game, mostly played by children but cherished by people of all ages. The initiative has been taken to facilitate the development of a collaborative mindset in students. The aim is to enable students to learn problem-solving by conceptualising game solutions, designing and building robots, testing, debugging, and ultimately creating a winning strategy.