Firecrackers entered Delhi from UP, Haryana, alleges Gopal Rai

A day after Diwali, a war of words broke out between the AAP and the BJP over the rise in the pollution levels in the national capital with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleging that BJP leaders have kept instigating people to burn firecrackers as a result of which the pollution level has increased.

Gopal Rai said despite a ban firecrackers were smuggled into the city from the neighbouring states under the nose of the Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference after the pollution review meeting earlier this day on Monday, the Delhi environment minister pointed out that there is a ban on the manufacturing, storage, and sale of firecrackers in the national capital. “The sourced firecrackers entered Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Delhi, Haryana, and the UP Police being under BJP control it is not possible for ordinary citizens to supply firecrackers under their surveillance. Specific people are responsible for this activity,” he added.

Advertisement

Rai further informed that the anti-pollution measures outlined in GRAP IV regulations will remain in force in Delhi till further notice from the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management). This decision will follow a pollution review meeting with officials. Rai emphasised the continuation of restrictions on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles.

He added that the entry of all trucks, excluding those transporting essential goods, connected to essential services, or running on CNG and electricity, into Delhi would remain prohibited.

Rai reiterated his appeal to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to deploy teams on the eastern and western peripheries to facilitate redirection of buses and trucks onto alternative routes.

He said after the rain in Delhi NCR, the pollution level in Delhi had come down to 215-220. “But since there have been incidents of burning firecrackers in a targeted manner in Delhi, UP and Haryana, today the pollution level has reached 320. I, however, appreciate all those people of Delhi who understood their responsibility and did not burn firecrackers as per the order of the Supreme Court. BJP leaders have kept instigating people to burn firecrackers as a result of which the pollution level has increased so much.”

“GRAP 4 will remain in force in Delhi till further orders of CAQM. There will be a ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 vehicles. Apart from the movement of essential goods, there will be a ban on other trucks. Electric and CNG trucks will be allowed, a ban on construction and demolition will continue, schools will remain closed till 18 and teams will be kept active at hot spots. I have written a letter that the vehicles coming from neighbouring states should be properly monitored,” he said.

The Delhi environment minister also informed that the anti-dust campaign has been extended for fifteen more days. “The anti-dust campaign is being extended for fifteen more days. Under this campaign, a fine of Rs 2 crore 47 lakh has been imposed so far. It has also been decided to run an anti-open burning campaign from November 14 to December 14,” he said.

Rai further said 375 water sprinklers will be used as part of the water sprinkling campaign since the effect of rains has now subsided in the national capital.

“The effect of rain is now decreasing. Therefore, we will start the water sprinkling campaign again from tomorrow. Now 375 water sprinklers will be used instead of the earlier used 345 water sprinklers. Smog guns installed in different projects and smog guns installed on high-rise buildings will also remain enforced,” he said.

Rai also hinted at the implementation of the odd-even scheme and said, “Today DPCC has been directed to hold a meeting with construction agencies to ensure dust control measures. Many people have questions in their minds regarding odd-even. It was decided in the meeting today that if Delhi’s air reaches the Severe Plus category (450), then the government will review and take a decision by implementing odd-even.”

Reacting to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s statement on the firecracker ban, Rai said, “BJP leaders raising questions against the decision of the Supreme Court is contempt of court. If they are determined to put the people of Delhi in trouble, it is unfortunate.”

Manoj Tiwari earlier in the day said the Congress and other parties have a problem with people celebrating Diwali. “Very few firecrackers and green crackers were burst. But Congress and other parties have a problem with people celebrating Diwali. Their pain is that the people of Sanatan (Dharma) should not celebrate their festival. There was rain two days ago. What was the AQI before the rain, and how much is it now? It is less,” he said.

A pollution review meeting was called by Gopal Rai at 12 pm on Monday at the Delhi secretariat wherein discussions were conducted on all the situations related to air quality and pollution.

In the early morning hours (on Monday), ‘poor’ air quality was observed around the Lodhi Road area at 5:54 am and the Rajghat area at 6:05 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Delhi, recorded at 8 am, is as follows: Shadipur and Anand Vihar AQI fall under the very poor category, with readings of 321 and 312, respectively. The AQI at Wazirpur, ITO, Burari crossing, and Anand Vihar all fall under the poor category, with readings of 281, 263, 279, and 296 respectively.