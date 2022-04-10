Fire breaks out at banquet hall in national capital

A fire broke out at a banquet hall today in Peeragarhi Chowk here, a fire department official said.

According to the official, the department received a call about the fire incident at 1113 am in the Maiden Crown Banquet Hall, Peeragarhi Chowk after which as many as seven fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

As per the latest report, the firemen are currently dousing the flames. So far there has been no report of injury or casualty in the incident.

The firefighting operation was still going on at the time of filing of this report.

The incident comes a day after 14 people, including six firefighters, were injured in two separate incidents in Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)