Fire at plastic granule factory in Bawana; no one hurt

A building in Delhi’s Bawana caught fire, the Fire Department said. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The fire that started from the first floor covered the entire building that housed plastic granules producing units.

According to the fire department, a call was about the incident was received at around 10.35 am. Soon after, teams were rushed to the spot with fire tenders.

Advertisement

The blaze was doused by evening, a fire official said. However, there were no reports of any casualty.

A total of 26 fire tenders were pressed into action. They took six hours to douse the flames, according to the fire department.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.