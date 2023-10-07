Filmed in IIT Delhi washroom, DU students register protest; culprit arrested

Students of Delhi University’s Bharati College have registered a strong protest after they were allegedly filmed while changing clothes during IIT Delhi’s Rendezvous fest on Friday.

The students were participating in a fashion show, which was part of the Rendezvous fest. As some of them entered the washroom to change their costumes, they discovered that a man was filming them through window shafts. He was later identified as a member of the housekeeping staff employed by the institution.

In an Instagram post, the students said the culprit was caught three hours after the incident and that he claimed to have deleted the recorded content.

Recounting the horrific experience, ELANTRE, the fashion society of Bharati College, issued a statement expressing deep disappointment over the fact that despite the incident, the IIT Delhi authorities asked them to “stay calm” and focus on their performance to “distract” themselves.

The aggrieved students also highlighted the absence of women security guards outside the washrooms. “We also suspect that the video might still exist as the phone cover and device seen by us at the time of the incident differed from the one seized by authorities. We, along with our family members, have filed an FIR, and an investigation is still underway,” the post read.

Responding to the incident, Delhi University Students Union President Tushar Dedha visited Kishangarh police station to push for a swift action against the culprit. He later posted a video condemning the incident and announced that the accused had been arrested with his phone.

So far, there has been no reaction from the IIT Delhi to the matter. However, the Rendezvous fest’s Instagram page on Saturday carried several posts in solidarity with the victim students.