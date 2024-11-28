Explosion reported in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar; police, bomb disposal unit at the spot

An explosion was reported near PVR cinema hall in Prashant Vihar of north west Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday.

The blast prompted swift response from multiple law enforcement agencies, including teams from the Delhi Police’s crime branch and special cell, and the bomb disposal squad, who were present at the site. A team of CRPF personnel was also at the spot.

The area has been cordoned off for safety as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties in this incident. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes just over a month after a similar explosion occurred in the same area, near the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, on October 20. The explosion caused damage to the school’s wall and several vehicles parked nearby but, no casualties were reported.