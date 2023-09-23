DUSU Election Results 2023: ABVP wins three posts, Congress bags vice president seat

DUSU Elections Results 2023: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday won three central panel posts, including President’s in the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Elections 2023. Congress-affiliated NSUI’s hopes of returning to the helm of DUSU took yet another jolt and it won a solitary vice president’s post.

The ABVP’s Tushar Dhedha won the President’s post by defeating his NSUI rival Hitesh Gulia with a margin of 3115 votes. Besides President, ABVP’s Aprajita won the Secretary post with 12937 votes’ margin and Sachin Baisala bagged the Joint Secretary post with 9995 votes over his nearest rival.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated ABVP for sweeping the DUSU elections. Rijiju also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had gone to campaign in the elections.

“ABVP sweeps DUSU… Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase its vote share! Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it’s cadres as well as all the wishers!,” Rijiju wrote on X.

ABVP vs NSUI: Who were the candidates?

According to the university administration, a total of 24 candidates were in the fray for four posts in the Delhi University.

From ABVP, Tushar Dedha was contesting for the post of President, Sushant Dhankar for the post of Vice President, Aparajita for the post of Secretary and Sachin Bainsla for the post of Joint Secretary.

Congress supported NSUI fielded Hitesh Gulia on the President’s post, Abhi Dahiya for Vice President, Yakshna Sharma for Secretary and Shubham Chaudhary for Joint Secretary post at DU.

DUSU elections recorded 42 per cent turnout

Amany as 42 per cent students exercised their franchise in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, polling for which was held on Friday.

The student union elections were held in Delhi University after three years. Last DUSU elections were held in 2019-20. Since then it could not be held due to Covid-19 related circumstances.

(With agency inputs)